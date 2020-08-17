8-year-old girl shot and killed at Akron birthday party; 14-year-old injured

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron homicide detectives are looking for leads in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Mikayla Pickett.

She was shot and killed at a birthday party on Roselle Ave. Friday night.

Police believe the child was shot in the back while playing in the backyard.

Investigators say a 14-year-old girl was also shot.

She was shot in the leg and treated at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Police say the suspect(s) fired multiple shots outside the home.

At least one neighbor’s house was also struck.

Mikayla was a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, according to Akron Public Schools.

Akron police say Mikayla’s death is the 6th homicide in the city involving a person under the age of 19.

Akron has had 31 homicides in 2020.

If you have any information that can help police identify suspects in the shooting, call Akron detectives at (330)375-2490.

