8-year-old girl killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators were called to the scene of a house fire in Akron that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday.

Just before 5 a.m., Akron firefighters were called to a duplex in the 2220 block of 18th Street Southwest.

Flames and smoke were showing from the home when firefighters arrived.

The spokesperson for the Akron Fire Department says there were six residents in the home when the fire started.

The child had burns from the fire and was taken to the hospital where she died.

She has not been identified.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators will be on the scene for some time Tuesday working to determine a cause.