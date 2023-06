GREENWICH, Ohio (WJW) — The Huron County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an 8-year-old girl died in a house fire in Greenwich Sunday afternoon.

The house fire happened on the 40 block of East Main Street.

According to Chief Deputy David Ditz with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, the house fire is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshals Office and the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information has yet been released.