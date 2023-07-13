***Video above: FOX 8 camera overlooking waterfall in downtown Chagrin Falls.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not only are waterfalls beautiful forces of nature — with stellar sights and the loud rush of cascading water — they’re also perfect finds on your hiking trips this summer.

Plus, you don’t have to travel too far. Plenty of waterfalls can be found right here in Northeast Ohio.

Unless you’d rather stick to the rivers and lakes you’re used to, here are some of the best waterfalls to chase in the Greater Cleveland Area.

Brandywine Falls – Summit County

Brandywine Falls (Getty Images)

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is home to one of the tallest waterfalls in the state of Ohio — Brandywine Falls. Standing at 60 feet, it’s no surprise that the waterfall is one of the most popular attractions in the park. Park guests will get a great view of the falls while trekking along the 1.5-mile Brandywine Gorge Loop.

Mill Creek Falls – Cuyahoga County

Mill Creek Falls (FOX 8 photo)

The tallest waterfall in Cuyahoga County, Mill Creek Falls can be found in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Garfield Park Reservation. According to the Metroparks’ website, the 48-foot waterfall “helped Cleveland in becoming a prosperous city.” Explorers can catch a great view from the small overlook at The Yard. Learn more here.

Chagrin Falls – Cuyahoga County

Chagrin Falls (FOX 8 photo)

The village of Chagrin Falls is known for its stunning waterfall along the Chagrin River that travels through the heart of downtown. For one of the best spots, city officials recommend the viewing area on the west side of the Main Street bridge. The village also has plenty of parks and restaurants to check out while you’re in the area.

Cascade Park – Lorain County

Courtesy of Lorain County Metroparks

Courtesy of Lorain County Metroparks

Courtesy of Lorain County Metroparks

In the heart of Elyria, Cascade Park features two sister waterfalls that make for some of the best natural treasures in Lorain County. The East and West Falls branch off the Black River, meeting at the park. East Falls is 30 feet tall, while West Falls is 35 feet tall. The park, open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, also features hiking trails, picnic areas and a playground. Learn more here.

Great Falls of Tinker’s Creek Gorge – Cuyahoga County

Great Falls of Tinkers Creek (Getty Images)

The Great Falls of Tinker’s Gorge Creek combines both natural beauty and history in Bedford Reservation. According to the Cleveland Metroparks, as seen from remnants of a saw mill, electric power plant and a viaduct that used to carry trains over the creek, this was a “historic center of industry” for the city of Bedford. Learn more about it here.

Blue Hen Falls – Summit County

Blue Hen Falls (Getty Images)

Another popular destination is Blue Hen Falls in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. According to the National Park Service, the lovely 15-foot tall waterfall is a three mile round-trip hike along the Buckeye Trail if you start at the Boston Mill Visitor Center. Learn more here.

Bridal Veil Falls – Cuyahoga County

Bridal Veil Falls (Getty Images)

Looking for a great stop for take some photos? Bridal Veil Falls in Bedford Reservation offers just that, with stunning waterfalls while hiking along Deerlick Creek. Planning a visit? Find out more here.

Paine Falls Park – Lake County

Paine Falls (Getty Images)

Painesville is home to one of Lake Metroparks’ largest waterfalls. According to park officials, the Paine Creek travels under Paine Road bridge before forming “a large, two-tiered, fan-shaped waterfall,” also known as Paine Falls. Learn more about it and other Lake County waterfalls here.