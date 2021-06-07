8 people shot in drive-by shooting while attending high school graduation party: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say 8 people were shot in a drive-by shooting while attending a high school graduation party on Sunday.

Around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Woodbridge Avenue, EMS tells FOX 8 they transported these victims to MetroHealth Medical Center:

  • 29-year-old woman shot in the chest
  • 61-year-old man shot in the chest
  • 47-year-old man shot in the abdomen
  • 24-year-old woman shot in the leg
  • 24-year-old man shot in the leg
  • 22-year-old man shot in the leg
  • 46-year-old man shot in the shin

A 38-year-old man who was shot in the chest took a private car to MetroHealth Medical Center.

17 people have been shot in Cleveland in the last 24 hours in 4 separate shootings.

