8 people shot in drive-by shooting while attending high school graduation party: Cleveland police

** Previously aired video: 17 victims in 4 separate shootings in Cleveland in the last 24 hours **
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say 8 people were shot in a drive-by shooting while attending a high school graduation party on Sunday.
Around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Woodbridge Avenue, EMS tells FOX 8 they transported these victims to MetroHealth Medical Center:
- 29-year-old woman shot in the chest
- 61-year-old man shot in the chest
- 47-year-old man shot in the abdomen
- 24-year-old woman shot in the leg
- 24-year-old man shot in the leg
- 22-year-old man shot in the leg
- 46-year-old man shot in the shin
A 38-year-old man who was shot in the chest took a private car to MetroHealth Medical Center.
17 people have been shot in Cleveland in the last 24 hours in 4 separate shootings.