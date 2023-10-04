CLEVELAND (WJW) – Eight people have been indicted on charges of stealing vehicles, credit cards and more since April 2022.

According to a release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, the “Car Creepers” drove to different cities late at night to look for vehicles that were left unlocked and then stole those vehicles.

According to the release, eight members of the “Car Creepers” have been accused of stealing a total of 33 vehicles and 52 credit cards, terrorizing 83 victims, committing four acts of violence and participating in seven burglaries in 25 different cities in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Geauga, Lake and Summit Counties.

This allegedly took place from April 1, 2022, to July 25, 2023, according to the release.

Those indicted include TyJier Riley, 20; Dadren Carter, 19; Jaylon Hicks, 19; Jordan Hicks, 19; Deon Young, 21; Josh Ziegler, 20; Joshua Taylor, 19; and Michal Gadomski, 19.

“The individuals indicted today have wreaked havoc and inflicted violence across Northeast Ohio,” O’Malley said. “Crime does not stop at any one border and this indictment is a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of multiple different law enforcement agencies. I am proud of the work of our law enforcement partners.”

Riley, Carter, Young and Ziegler were driving around on March 8 in a stolen vehicle near Warrensville Center and Mayfield roads in South Euclid when they fired multiple shots out of the car window, prosecutors said. A 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter were inside a vehicle that was struck by bullets.

Jordan Hicks on June 1 drove to a home on Dresden Road in Cleveland Heights. He then got out of the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at the home and fled the scene, according to the release.

The following July 2, Jordan Hicks, Jaylon Hicks and Carter allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys near St. Clair Avenue and Holmes Avenue in Cleveland. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while the two other victims were taken to a hospital and treated.

Prosecutors said Riley and Carter on July 8 drove a stolen vehicle to a home near Tunbridge Lane and Deptford Drive in Beachwood. Riley and Carter then got out of the vehicle and held two victims, ages 42 and 48, at gunpoint and stole their vehicle. They then fled the scene in both vehicles.

According to the release, all eight suspects have been charged with a combination of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, attempted murder, burglary, receiving stolen property, arson, grand theft, aggravated theft, theft, breaking and entering, failure to comply and misuse of credit cards.

According to the release, all eight suspects will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by 28 different police and sheriff’s departments.