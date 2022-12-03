UNIVERSTITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — University Heights residents are displaced after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Groveland Road around 3 a.m. after smoke was seen billowing from a window of a two-story fire. With the help of nearby fire departments, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames just before 3:30 a.m.

Neighbors reportedly helped eight adults and two children who were inside when the fire broke out, and everyone was brought to safety.

Firefighters said they believe the HVAC unit in the basement was where the fire started and that it was accidental. The flames moved up through the laundry chute into other parts of the house.

Damages to the property have not been reported, but the people who live there are staying with family, University Heights firefighters said.