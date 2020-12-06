8-3 Cleveland Browns take on 8-3 Tennessee Titans in playoff-feeling game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It has been a long time since the Cleveland Browns played meaningful football in the month of December. But finally, here it is.

“It’s really cool to see 8-3 in the city of Cleveland, we are playing well and we’ll see if we can keep playing well,” offensive lineman Wyatt Teller said in a recent press conference.

The Browns are 8-3, and the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race, and their match-up today will feel like a playoff game against the 8-3 Tennessee Titans who are first in the AFC South Division led by the league’s leading rusher Derrick Henry, who has rushed for over 1,200 yards already this season.

“We have to make sure we are gap sound number one, you have to defeat blocks vs. a team like this, you have to defeat your one on one blocks and then you have to gang tackle,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The good news is the Browns will have their defensive star, Myles Garrett back this week after missing the last two games because of COVID-19.

“I think the guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there with them,” Stefanski said. “That’s based on how productive he has been for us on the game-changing plays he has made for us throughout the season.”

The Browns must continue to run the football well, especially late in games like they have been, but they may need Baker Mayfield’s arm against the Titans defense to put them over the top. Tennessee has the seventh worst passing defense in the league in total yards.

“We have great players throughout the roster, we are deep at every position and we are coachable and at the same time we’ll do what it takes for the team to win,” said wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

The playoffs might be weeks away, but today’s game will certainly have that playoff feel.

