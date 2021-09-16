7th Annual Dick Goddard’s APL Telethon is today

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s that time of the year again. Today, FOX 8 honor’s the memory of Dick Goddard by raising much needed funds for the Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL).

Yes, the 7th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon is running from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Last year, more than $170,000 was raised and this year’s telethon is expected to garner even more donations to help animals find their fur-ever home.

Founded in 1912, the APL is a voluntary organization that accepts, picks up and shelters unwanted or homeless animals. All donations are going to be used to care for the animals, including everything from food to life-saving surgery.

You can participate by calling 216-566-PETS or 866-392-PETS, texting “APL” to 243725, or by going online to make a donation.