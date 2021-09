CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s the time of year when we honor the memory of Dick Goddard by raising much needed funds for the Cleveland APL.

The 7th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon happens Thursday, Sept. 16, running 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All donations are going to be used to care for the animals … everything from food to life-saving surgery.

You can participate by texting, calling or going online on Sept. 16 to make a donation.