(WJW) – Clouds early with more sunshine this afternoon as high pressure builds in.

There could be an isolated passing shower or two throughout the day, mainly southeast.

Thursday starts off sunny, then clouds and a line of rain/storms arrive after 2 p.m.

HUMIDITY: Humidity will drop briefly Wednesday with an increase Thursday, then another drop Friday and into Saturday.

Finally signs of summer heat return next week. A few weak fronts will pass from the Northwest.

The timing is still uncertain. FOX 8 Meteorologists highly doubt this heat will be long-lasting. The pattern looks to revert back to the lower 80s. More on this coming soon.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

