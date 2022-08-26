AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — A 77-year-old man has been charged after allegedly trying to lure children into his car at a convenience store in Amherst.

Donald Margolis is charged with criminal child enticement and ordered to wear a GPS monitor with a $1,000 bond, according to Oberlin Municipal Court.

Police responded to the Drug Mart on Cleveland Avenue after a call about a suspicious man speaking with children, according to a City of Amherst Police Department report.

One of the children reportedly entered the man’s vehicle then got out “as bystanders became concerned.”

The court says Margolis entered a not guilty plea. He is set for trial on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m.