77-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in Painesville Township

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of a 77-year-old woman.

The crash happened on US 20 on Friday at around 3:45 p.m.

The highway patrol said the driver of a Jeep Compass was traveling westbound on US 20 at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line and struck a Pontiac G6 and a Mazda 3. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Pontiac — a 77-year-old woman from Painesville — died from injuries sustained in the crash, the highway patrol said.

The driver of the Mazda — a juvenile — suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep Compass — a 23-year-old man — was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the crash continues.

