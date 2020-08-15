77-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash in Painesville Township

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of a 77-year-old woman.
The crash happened on US 20 on Friday at around 3:45 p.m.
The highway patrol said the driver of a Jeep Compass was traveling westbound on US 20 at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line and struck a Pontiac G6 and a Mazda 3. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Pontiac — a 77-year-old woman from Painesville — died from injuries sustained in the crash, the highway patrol said.
The driver of the Mazda — a juvenile — suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the Jeep Compass — a 23-year-old man — was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
An investigation into the crash continues.
