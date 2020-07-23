76-year-old Akron woman robbed while gardening

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A 76-year-old woman was robbed while gardening in the front yard of her Akron home. It happened on Lexington Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim said two suspects, a man and a woman, held her down and took her jewelry, according to Akron police. They fled the scene on bicycles.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text “TIPSCO” with the tip to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.

