COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary of state’s office said it found four cases of voter fraud in the 2020 election. In 2021, his office said it found another 13 possible cases of fraud.

Since LaRose took office in 2019, 630 people have been accused of voter fraud. According to LaRose, those accusations include non-citizens voting, people who voted twice, and people who voted on behalf of a dead person.

LaRose’s office said voter fraud is “exceedingly rare.” In the 2020 election, 5.9 million of 8 million voters cast ballots. It added the cases would be sent to the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors for potential prosecution.

LaRose’s office announced a Public Integrity Division earlier this month ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, in which LaRose is seeking reelection. He said the division will check campaign finance reporting, voting system certification, voter registration integrity, election law violations, and cybersecurity among other aspects of the state’s voting system.