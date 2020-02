MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Milwaukee officials are investigating after a 73-year-old woman was found dead in her unheated home near 91st and Wilbur.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the woman’s core body temperature was less than 40 degrees.

The ME’s Office says the electricity was working, but the heat was turned off or malfunctioning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17.