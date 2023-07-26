AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 72-year-old woman tells Akron police she was in her bedroom when she heard gunshots outside, and moments later, discovered she had been shot.

Police say the shooting took place at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Alexander Street.

Officers were called to the scene and found the elderly woman had been shot in her lower back.

According to the victim, she was in a second-floor bedroom when a bullet penetrated the front of the house.

According to police, the stray bullet came from an apparent shootout between two passing vehicles. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, and police say detectives are processing evidence and working to identify the suspects involved.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police say, her injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or 330-375-2Tip.

Tipsters can also provide anonymous information by calling the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or texting tips to 274637.