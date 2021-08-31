71-year-old man missing after apparent alligator attack in Hurricane Ida floodwaters

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WJW) — A 71-year-old man is missing after an apparent alligator attack following Hurricane Ida.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened Monday at around noon.

A woman called police reporting her 71-year-old husband was attacked and apparently killed by an alligator while walking in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

She told deputies she was inside her home when she heard a commotion and went outside to see a large alligator attacking her husband.

She immediately ran to her husband to help stop the attack. Then she pulled her husband out of the floodwaters and went inside to get first aid supplies. When she returned and realized the severity of his injuries, she got into a boat and went to higher ground, which was about a mile away, to get help.

When she returned, her husband was no longer lying on the steps. Authorities attempted to find the man, but they were unsuccessful.

The incident is still under investigation.