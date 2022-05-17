LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A 71-year-old man was attacked inside his home on Lorain‘s west side on Friday.

The victim heard a knock at the backdoor and opening it, thinking it was a relative. Lorain police said he was instead confronted by three juveniles wearing masks.

They menaced him with a shovel, pushed him to the floor, and stole his money and cell phone. According to police, he later found other items missing from his house.

The victim was unable to get off the floor for about an hour to call for police before a mental condition.

He told police he recognized the suspects. He said it was the same group he paid to do some lawncare for him the day before.

Detectives arrested one juvenile suspect Tuesday morning. Police said they found several of the stolen items in his home.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 440-204-2105.