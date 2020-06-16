71-year-old in critical condition, two others injured in Mansfield drive-by shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that severely injured a 71-year-old woman.

The three victims were on Louise Avenue when they were shot shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The shots came from a dark-colored vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two other victims, ages 22 and 16, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives and the crime lab are processing the scene. Mansfield police said there are some inconsistencies concerning the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield Major Crimes Detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766 or Detective Larry Butler at 419-755-9791.

