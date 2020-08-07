70s and sunshine Friday; summer-like temps return this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 60s across Northeast Ohio Friday morning.

They’ll warm to nearly 80 this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

We’re in for a sunny stretch.

Humidity will be in the oppressive range by the end of the weekend.

We could be looking at nearly 90 to kick-off the work week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8