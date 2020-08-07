70s and sunshine Friday; summer-like temps return this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 60s across Northeast Ohio Friday morning.
They’ll warm to nearly 80 this afternoon with lots of sunshine.
We’re in for a sunny stretch.
Humidity will be in the oppressive range by the end of the weekend.
We could be looking at nearly 90 to kick-off the work week.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
- Man wanted in Medina double homicide in custody
- Missing: Anthony Bencina
- Gov. DeWine given second test for COVID-19, new results came back negative
- Trump issues executive order against TikTok parent company effective in 45 days