***The video above is from a previous report***

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Guests not only taste-tested a $50,000 bottle of whiskey at a charity event Tuesday evening, but also raised big funds for people in need.

Gormley’s Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000.

Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club in Lakewood were $3,500 for the first 19 people. The 20th ticket was raffled off among 200 people who paid $100 for a chance at the taste.

Proceeds from the event benefit Cleveland’s Malachi House, which serves homeless people who are terminally ill.

Organizers say the tasting event raised $70,000.

This was the second year for the event. Last year featured a different rare whiskey that was worth over $40,000.