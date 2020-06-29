700,000 meals donated to Northeast Ohio food banks through Circle K

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a Greater Cleveland Food Bank distribution.

(WJW) – Circle K made a pledge in April to donate one meal for every fuel transaction at its stores.

Starting today, we're joining @FeedingAmerica in the fight against COVID-19. Anytime you get gas at a Circle K store, you will be joining our #FuelingFoodBanks initiative, and a meal will be donated to your local food bank. Visit the link in bio to learn more. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/PVGb2Ngtrn — Circle K Stores (@CircleKStores) April 10, 2020

That has amounted to 700,000 meals in Northeast Ohio, and more than 40 million nationwide.

Locally, those meals are going to the Greater Cleveland Foodbank and the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

“It’s partnerships like this that benefit our Food Bank and give us the ability to provide thousands of meals to our neighbors in need, especially in difficult times like this,” said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank in a press release.

“Here in Northeast Ohio, the impact will be felt significantly, as many families are struggling with the effects of COVID-19. Families who have never needed help before are depleting their savings to make ends meet. No parent should have to choose between food for their children and paying for rent, medical expenses or utilities,” said Dan Flowers, President and CEO, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Circle K says their efforts are still underway at the pump.

