70-year-old woman stabbed in the back at Akron grocery store in unprovoked attack

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police arrested a 25-year-old woman they say stabbed a 70-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack at Save A Lot.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the store in the 1400 block of S. Arlington St.

According to a press release, when officers arrived Gabrielle Bennett was throwing canned goods at storefront windows, causing the glass to shatter.

Officers took her into custody.

They then found the 70-year-old victim in the back of the store.

She said she didn’t know Bennett and that Bennett approached her and stabbed her in the back.

The victim was treated at the hospital.

Bennett was booked in the Summit County Jail.