ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria firefighters are investigating what caused a fatal apartment fire in the city Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive.

When they got there, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the top floor of the complex.

While working to battle the fire, crews found a 70-year-old man in a bedroom of the apartment. He was taken from the apartment and brought to University Hospitals Elyria Campus, where he passed away.

Crews were on the scene for hours to maintain the fire.

According to firefighters, the fire damage is severe and some residents needed emergency lodging. Some of the apartments below also sustained water damage.

In all, investigators say there’s an estimated $20,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Hours earlier, fire crews were on the scene of another apartment fire that turned deadly on Georgetown Avenue.



