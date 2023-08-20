AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after two were shot in Akron Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old man and a 7-year-old had been hit by bullets.

The child was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Their condition is not known. The teen was shot in the leg and police said his injuries are not life threatening.

Police said they’d offer an update when more was learned.

Those who may have any information about the shooting are asked to call authorities at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.