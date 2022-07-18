MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Just after midnight on Monday, a 7-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

At the time, police in Maple Heights were already on scene investigating several gunshots in the area of Libby Road and Thomas Street.

Officers found several shell casings on the scene and later learned the 7-year-old was shot while riding in a vehicle on Libby Road.

The driver of the vehicle told police that people in another vehicle started shooting at them while driving on Granger Road.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver or white four-door vehicle.

The 7-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.