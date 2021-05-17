7-year-old shot in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Clay St. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

They found a 7-year-old who had been shot in the hand and leg, according to a press release.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The child’s mother admitted to leaving a gun under the couch.

Apparently, the child found the gun and accidentally shot himself.

Police say the child’s mother, Deatrice Woodall, 42, put the gun in her car, as well as suspected methamphetamines.

She faces multiple charges, including endangering children and trafficking in drugs.

The child who was injured and another child in the home were placed in Summit County Children’s Services.