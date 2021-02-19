7-year-old shot in Akron apartment; police looking for weapon and gunman

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating how a 7-year-old child was shot.

Officers responded to Akron Children’s Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a 7-year-old who had a gunshot wound through both feet.

The injury is not life-threatening, according to police.

The child’s uncle, who is 22, said he was babysitting the boy at an apartment in the 2500 block of Romig Rd.

The uncle says he heard a gunshot and realized the child had been shot, according to a press release from the police department.

The man said he drove the child to the hospital.

Officers searched the apartment.

They did not find any firearms in the apartment or in the vehicle in which the child was driven to the hospital.

Two other children were also at the apartment at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you can help, call Akron police at (330) 375-2490 or call the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS.