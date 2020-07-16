7-year-old killed, several other children injured in pony cart crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a seven-year-old and injured several other children.

It happened at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in Ripley Township.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed that a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old man was westbound on CR 329 when it struck a pony cart. The pony cart pulled into his lane of travel from a private drive at the intersection, according to a press release.

The operator of the pony cart was an eight-year-old girl. There were three others in the cart: a seven-year-old boy, an eight-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy. All of the children were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office gave a tragic update that the seven-year-old boy passed away early this morning at the hospital. The other children remain in serious condition.

The press release stated the pony pulling the cart broke free and was not injured.

An investigation into the crash continues.

Related video, below: Highway patrol chase and crash that injured two teens:

FOLLOW THE LATEST POSTS ON FOX8.COM: