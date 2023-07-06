TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed when an argument over jet skis escalated into a shooting on the Fourth of July.

Tampa police were called to a boat ramp near the Courtney Campbell Causeway just after 8:30 p.m. when gunfire erupted amid an argument between two groups. Authorities said one group was mad because the second group was riding their jet skis too close to the shore where kids were playing in the water.

As shots rang out, the child’s grandfather grabbed him and pulled him into a nearby truck.

“When they were inside the vehicle, a round went through the vehicle, hit the grandfather in the finger and the young man in the head,” TPD Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said.

The child was rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The grandfather was also brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the boy’s family identified him as 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia.

Johnson said officers worked throughout the night hoping to find new leads.

“We want to bring these folks who did this shooting to justice,” Johnson said.

“There was no reason — no excuse that an argument can lead to gunfire, much less an argument over jet skis,” he added. “Now we got citizens’ families, folks in our communities that have to deal with this tragic incident that happened on Fourth of July.”

“We need to do better as a community — really as Americans,” Johnson pleaded. “We see everybody around the nation, including Tampa — the first thing they jump to is firearms.

“We have a society that, at times, doesn’t know the impact of gun violence affects generations. You may shoot somebody’s father, somebody’s 7-year-old, that’s going to affect that family and friends for the rest of their lives. We need to do better as people when it comes down to firearms. We’re seeing it too much.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).