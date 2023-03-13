CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials have released the name of a 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a Cleveland home over the weekend.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified Demetrius Dunlap as the boy who was killed in a West 30th Street home Saturday afternoon in what Cleveland police say may have involved “a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.”

The child was a beloved first grader at Luis Munoz Marin School in the Cleveland Municipal School District. School officials sent a letter to the school’s families, saying in part:

“As we struggle to comprehend this heartbreaking loss to our school community, we are committed to helping students who will understandably be saddened or confused by the sudden death of one of their peers. Grief counselors will be available at our school on Monday and throughout the coming week to assist students and staff that need emotional support.”

The districts said that as the news of the passing of someone so young may have a powerful effect on students, particularly those who personally knew the victim, parents are encouraged to listen to their child, discuss with them any feelings they may have and also look for these signs of stress:

Fearfulness and worries

Increased aggression or acting out

Thoughts about death or dying

Isolation

Inability to concentrate

Withdrawing from normal activities and friends

Sleep difficulties (i.e., nightmares, trouble falling asleep, and sleeping too much)

Changes in appetite

Absentmindedness

Irritability

The district also urges parents to keep weapons locked and away from children in their homes.

“Parents are vital partners not only in reinforcing the social and emotional supports we provide during times of crisis, but also in protecting children at home by keeping weapons locked and out of their reach,” the letter said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.