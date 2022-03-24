GARFIELD HEIGHTS (WJW) – A seven-year-old girl is recovering after police said she was shot in the face by a stray bullet.

“She was just like, ‘Mommy, mommy, I don’t want to die,'” said Shernisha Chaney, of Maple Heights.

This mother’s worst fear was realized. Chaney said her daughter, Nyairra, was shot through the eye by a stray bullet early Saturday morning.

“The bullet never penetrated my baby’s brain. My baby is upstairs in the hospital functioning,” said Chaney.

It happened while Chaney and her kids were visiting friends who live in the Grand Division in Garfield Heights.

“We just heard one gun shot. It was like, ‘pop.’ All the kids started screaming,” said Chaney.

The kids were gathered in one room. The adults in another.

Nyairra was hit.

The second grader was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

“It’s just an uphill battle for us, but she makes it easy for us. Even the doctors are amazed at her recovery,” said Chaney.

Nyairra was taken off the ventilator Thursday afternoon.

“Whoever shot into the house full of kids who just wanted to have a good time. I hope and pray that you can find it in your heart to turn yourself in,” said Chaney.

Chaney said her little girl lost her right eye and will need a prosthetic.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for this single mother of five to help with expenses.