7-year-old diagnosed with coronavirus in Tuscarawas County; ‘evidence of community spread’ there, officials say

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Coronavirus has been confirmed in a 7-year-old child in Tuscarawas County.

According to the Tuscarawas County Health Department, there were 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday afternoon in patients aged 7 to 63.

There is one reported hospitalization.

According to the health department: “We are often asked about the geographical location of the cases, but we are unable to release this information. However, there is evidence of community spread and the cases are all geographically spread out across the Tuscarawas County community.”

As of Thursday, Ohio had 2,547 cases of coronairus. There have been 65 deaths.