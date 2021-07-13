7-year-old Canton boy dies in North Carolina vacation home elevator accident

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — Emergency workers on the North Carolina Outer Banks say a boy from Ohio died after he became trapped between an elevator car and the elevator shaft inside a vacation rental home.

News outlets report Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton says emergency workers were sent to a home in Corolla Sunday evening and arrived to find a 7-year-old boy without a pulse and trapped by the elevator.

Melton says rescuers were able to quickly free the child but were unable to resuscitate him.

Melton would only say the boy was from Canton, Ohio, but he provided no additional details. This story will continue to be updated as more is learned.

