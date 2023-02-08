WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for suspects after seven vehicles were stolen from a Willoughby car dealership Monday.

A Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby employee reported around 7:30 a.m. that someone entered the building by shattering a window pane from a back door, according to a press release from the Willoughby Police Department.

Police said that once the person was inside, they went through several offices and took numerous key fobs that go to new and used vehicles at the dealership.

The business was not alarmed, and the police department never received a notification, even though the dealership is across the road from the police department, the release said.

Later that morning, it was reported that seven cars were found missing including two Audis, a Dodge Charger, a Dodge Durango and three Jeep Grand Cherokees.

One of the Audis was later located near the area of East 55th Street, in Cleveland, the release said.

Surveillance footage shows at least four suspects inside the building shortly before 4 a.m. The suspects then went outside and began checking vehicles with the key fobs.

Willoughby police said they are still investigating.