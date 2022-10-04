PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Seven students and a bus driver were aboard a school bus involved in a crash on Monday afternoon that left another driver seriously injured.

It happened on state Route 46 near state Route 11 in Plymouth Township at 2:10 p.m. when a black 2021 Chevy Traverse went left of center and hit the Jefferson Area School District school bus head-on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities suspect the driver of the Traverse suffered a medical episode that caused her to travel left of center, OSHP says. The 41-year-old Conneaut resident was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The bus driver, a 51-year-old Jefferson resident, and the remaining students were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.