INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – It’s the first day home for twin brothers Ryker and Rowan Jasinsky, who were born prematurely at just 33 weeks.

For parents Ashley and Ryan, it was a race against time to get to Cleveland Clinic’s Fairview Hospital from their home in Independence.

“My water broke and I went into a panic a little bit and we rushed as fast as we could to the hospital,” Ashley said.

Ryker and Rowan were born via C-section on March 18, each weighing a little more than four pounds.

The parents spent long days and nights inside the NICU, Rowan initially having trouble breathing.

“They were both crying and screaming when they came out. Rowan, however, he was baby B and his lungs were tolerating. He was having trouble, severe retractions, really working hard to breathe.”

Ryan said, “Seeing your youngest one on a breathing machine and hooked up to all these wires just takes you out of it… you don’t feel very social.”

No time to socialize as six other sets of twins were also being cared for in the same NICU at the same time.

Nurses from other Cleveland Clinic facilities called in to help, with more than 80-diaper changes a day. That’s not to mention the bottle feedings.

Neo-natal nurse manger Julie Gamary said, “We had several babies come quite early. They range from 27-weeks gestation to 35-weeks gestation. So a lot of those were not planned.”

After spending 12 days in the hospital, Ryker and Rowan are finally home, joining four other siblings.

Believe it or not, the historic streak at Fairview Hospital continues.

“As soon as we discharged a set of twins, another set of twins would arrive so we’ve been running with seven now for about six weeks,” said Gamary.

The Jasinsky family home is now bursting at the seams with two sets of cribs, bassinets and high chairs. Ashley and Ryan now have six children all under the age of 10.

But it’s their newest bundles of joy that are taking center stage, making history in their first days of life.

Ashley says, “We just said on the way home, if we ever run into somebody that was born around their birthdate and their twins, I’m definitely going to inquire where they delivered.”