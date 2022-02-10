7 people you’ll see on Super Bowl Sunday with ties to Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the L.A. Rams in Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI, there will be quite a few people on both sides of the ball who have connections to Ohio.
While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is currently the most famous Ohioan in the game, there are quite a few others with a history central to the Buckeye State.
Eli Apple
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was a top recruit when he left high school.
He chose The Ohio State University to play football out of more than a dozen schools that offered him scholarships.
Apple enrolled at OSU in January 2013.
He helped Ohio State take home the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship title over the Oregon Ducks.
Apple was named the Defensive MVP.
He was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2016.
This is Apple’s first year with the Bengals.
Von Bell
Von Bell and Eli Apple played together at Ohio State.
Von Bell committed to The Ohio State University in February of 2013.
He became a full-time starter in 2014 in his sophomore season.
Like Apple, he had a big game against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 national championship.
He recorded 6 tackles and a sack to help bring home the title.
The safety was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft in 2016.
He’s been with the Bengals since 2020.
Markus Bailey
Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey grew up in Columbus.
He graduated from Hilliard Davidson High School and committed to Purdue in 2014.
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him as the 215th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Isaiah Prince
The Maryland native and offensive tackle played college football at Ohio State.
He helped the team snag a Big 10 Championship title in 2017, 2018, and bowl game wins in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, 2018 Cotton Bowl and 2019 Rose Bowl.
Prince is 6’7” and 350 lbs.
Prince was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He was claimed off waivers by the Bengals in 2019.
Sam Hubbard
Defensive end Sam Hubbard calls Cincinnati home.
He grew up there and attended The Ohio State University from 2014 to 2017.
Hubbard was recruited by former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer.
He was drafted by the Bengals in 2018.
“It’s been a dream come true for an Ohio kid to play for The Ohio State Buckeyes and be drafted by my hometown Cincinnati Bengals,” Hubbard says on the website for the Hubbard Foundation.
His foundation tackles food insecurity and raises funds for educational and medical resources for families in need.
Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was born in Ohio.
McVay is from Dayton. He attended Miami University from 2004 to 2007, where he played wide receiver.
If the Rams win the Super Bowl, he will become the youngest head coach to ever win the game.
He is just 36 years old.
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow grew up in Athens, Ohio, where he played football and basketball in high school.
He was ultimately recruited by Ohio State and left in 2018 when he learned he would spend another year as backup quarterback.
Burrow took Louisiana State University to victory in the 2020 National Championship Game against Clemson.
He was awarded the Heisman in 2019.
Burrow was the number 1 NFL Draft pick in 2020. He was injured in his first season, while obviously launching quite the comeback to get to the Super Bowl in his second year in the NFL.
The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund supports the operations of the Athens County Food Pantry.
The fund has raised more than $1.3 million for the pantry.
If the Bengals win the Super Bowl, Burrow would become one of the youngest to lead their team to victory at the age of 25.