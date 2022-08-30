LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Seven passengers were on a Massillon City Schools bus involved in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened on Kent Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road in Lake Township at around 4:30 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 32-year-old Hartville resident was traveling northbound in a Kia Forte and went left of center hitting the school bus and then a Subaru.

Officers say the Subaru, driven by a 59-year-old Malvern resident, went off the right side of the road and hit a house. The driver had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

None of the seven passengers on the school bus were injured, the release says.

Hartville Fire and EMS, Marlboro Towing, Reed’s Towing and Belden Village Towing assisted OSHP at the crash scene.

All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Officers say alcohol or drugs were not factors in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.