COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Seven Northeast Ohio companies expecting to create nearly 900 new jobs and generate more than $40 million in annual payroll were awarded tax breaks by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

The authority at its monthly meeting reviewed economic development proposals expected to spur $203 million in investments across Ohio, according to a Wednesday news release from Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. Of the 14 projects awarded Job Creation Tax Credits, seven are in Northeast Ohio.

Here’s a look at the local companies getting tax breaks:

Acorn Stairlifts Inc. — Sheffield Township, Lorain County

What it’s doing: The company manufactures and installs in-home stairlifts and has a new location project in the township.

Annual payroll to be generated: $5.4 million

Job Creation Tax Credit approved: 1.29% for eight years

MUM Industries Inc. — Mentor, Lake County

What it’s doing: The company manufactures enclosures for electrical equipment and is expanding in the city.

Annual payroll to be generated: $2.1 million; also retaining $4.3 million in existing payroll

Job Creation Tax Credit approved: 1.127% for six years

Momentive Performance Materials Quartz Inc. — Strongsville, Cuyahoga County

What it’s doing: The company produces quartz and ceramic used in semiconductors and microchips and is expanding in the city.

Annual payroll to be generated: $7 million; also retaining $46.1 million in existing payroll

Job Creation Tax Credit approved: 1.584% for eight years

Crane Carrier Co. LLC — New Philadelphia, Tuscarawas County

What it’s doing: The company produces custom, severe-service chassis and purpose-built vehicles for various industries and has an acquisition project in the city.

Annual payroll to be generated: $18 million; also retaining $13.7 million in existing payroll

Job Creation Tax Credit approved: 1.464% for 10 years

Knight Material Technologies LLC — Canton, Stark County

What it’s doing: The company, formerly Koch Knight, manufactures ceramic mass transfer and acid-proof equipment and is expanding in the city.

Annual payroll to be generated: $2.5 million; also retaining $5.9 million in existing payroll

Job Creation Tax Credit approved: 1.25% for six years

Biery Cheese Co. — Louisville, Stark County

What it’s doing: The company is a value-added processor of cheese products and is consolidating in the city.

Annual payroll to be generated: $2.2 million; also retaining $18 million in existing payroll

Job Creation Tax Credit approved: 1.13% for six years

Shambaugh & Son LP — Brookfield Township, Trumbull County

What it’s doing: The company specializes in retrofit construction projects for a variety of industries and has a new location project in the township.

Annual payroll to be generated: $4.1 million

Job Creation Tax Credit approved: 1.417% for seven years

Another seven awards were for business proposals expected to create about 700 new jobs in Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson and Sandusky counties.