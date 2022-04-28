TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car.

Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Jeremiah Hughes was grazed by a bullet. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting happened at Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue in Toledo at 8:04 p.m.

Anyone with information on is asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.