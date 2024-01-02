(WKBN) — There were seven fatalities involving six crashes reported on Ohio’s highways over the New Year’s Eve holiday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Of the seven killed, five were not wearing a safety belt, according to the OSHP.

Troopers tracked traffic incidents over four days from Friday, Dec. 29 through Monday, Jan. 1.

There were 272 drivers arrested for OVI, 106 citations were issued for distracted driving and 409 safety belt violations.

Lorain County ranked number one for the most interactions with the OSHP. Other Ohio counties on the top 10 list include:

Lorain – 398 Clermont – 328 Portage – 296 Cuyahoga – 292 Franklin – 285 Wood – 274 Richland – 262 Summit – 236 Mahoning – 211 Pickaway – 209

Trumbull County had 207 interactions and Columbiana County had 96.