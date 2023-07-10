(WJW) – In a sweet and icy celebration, 7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, is marking Slurpee Day 2023 by offering customers across the nation a free taste of their signature frozen beverage.

On July 11, 7-Eleven invites customers to cool down with a complimentary small Slurpee of their choice. The promotion is available at participating stores from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM local time, giving everyone the chance to indulge in their favorite icy concoction.

Slurpee enthusiasts can select from a wide range of flavors, including classics like Coca-Cola and cherry, as well as exciting limited-time options such as Blue Raspberry Lemonade and Watermelon Lime.

To ensure the safety and convenience of customers, 7-Eleven encourages visitors to use their mobile app for contactless ordering and payment. By utilizing the app, Slurpee enthusiasts can skip the line and redeem their free treat hassle-free.

