BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven dogs have died after a Thanksgiving house fire in Brookfield in Trumbull County.

It happened Thursday just before 5 p.m. at a house in the 6700 block of Stewart Sharon Road.

According to Brookfield Fire Chief David Masirovits, the basement of the house caught on fire and extended into the first floor.

The homeowners were not home at the time.

Fire departments from Brookfield, Fowler, Vienna and Hubbard responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.