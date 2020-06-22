7 decades of love! Family asks for help with anniversary ‘card blast’ for WWII vet, lifelong educator married 75 years

Photo Credit: Erica Kennett

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — When Clyde and Ruth Harris met in Sunday school, Ruth at first found the man exasperating.

But he must have done something right, because now, a whopping seven decades later, the two Vermilion residents are getting ready to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

Their granddaughter, Erika Kennett, is hoping to make it one of the most special anniversaries yet. Kennett, who lives in Washington, is organizing a card blast in hopes that people from around the country and maybe even the world will help them celebrate.

Kennett includes all the details along with her grandparents’ love story on a website, complete with photos from over the years.

Clyde, 96, a World War II veteran, and Ruth, 97, a long-time educator, were married at the ages of 21 and 22 on July 19, 1945. They had three children.

Kennett said the last 15 years of their marriage have included some health challenges. In 2005, her grandfather developed brain swelling from a viral infection. He recovered but began a steady cognitive decline.

Ruth was diagnosed with and beat breast cancer in 2018 at the age of 95.

Kennett said that while her grandfather requires 24/7 care due to dementia, “he still talks endlessly about how Ruth is the love of his life and how lucky he is to have her.”

He loves reading and rereading old greeting cards, Kennett said, which is where she got the idea for a card blast.

To send the couple a card, just mail to:

Clyde and Ruth Harris

c/o Erica Kennett

P.O. Box 1312

Vancouver, WA 986

For much more on their story and for Kennett’s website that includes many more details, click here.