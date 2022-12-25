OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — Oberlin fire crews battled flames in a house fire on Christmas Eve only to be called moments later to another house fire a few streets away.

Crews arrived at the first house fire at around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of North Pleasant Street. After finding fire in the wall on the first floor, crews were able to extinguish it, according to a release from the Oberlin Fire Department.

The department says gas, water and electric utilities had to be shut off because of the location of the fire making the house uninhabitable in the extreme cold weather. The two residents are temporarily displaced.

Shortly after the firefighters’ arrival at the first house fire, they were dispatched to a second house fire, in the 200 block of Elm Street.

Photo courtesy Benjamin Mullins

Photo courtesy Benjamin Mullins

Photo courtesy Benjamin Mullins

Photo courtesy Benjamin Mullins

The Wellington Fire Department responded for mutual aid and was diverted from responding to the fire to North Pleasant Street to Elm Street, along with a crew from Oberlin, the release says.

Both arrived at the Elm Street fire and reported heavy smoke from the basement to the third floor. Crews reported heavy fire conditions in the basement.

A defensive attack was made with additional help from Carlisle Township, South Amherst, Amherst, Eaton Township, Elyria Township and Elyria. Florence Township Fire provided station coverage.

The department says the house was divided into three separate apartments; one on the first floor which was not occupied, the second floor had two occupants that were able to escape with their pet; and two on the third floor who also managed to get out safely.

Fire crews remained on scene, hitting hot spots until about 5 p.m. The house is considered a complete loss.

It is unknown if smoke detectors were present and working at the time.

Estimated damage and cause remain under investigation for both homes.