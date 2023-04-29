ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Four adults and seven children are without a home after a fire damaged four apartment units Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Elyria Fire Department, the fire on Yorktown Lane broke out at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Yorktown Lane_ Courtesy Elyria Fire Department

Yorktown Lane_ Courtesy Elyria Fire Department

The fire completely destroyed one apartment unit. Smoke and fire damage also spread to three other units.

Officials say smoke could be seen from blocks away.

Damage is estimated around $150,000. There has been no word on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross has been called to assist.