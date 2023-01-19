CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Seven people, including two juveniles, have been charged after 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over the course of two months.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a Cuyahoga County grand jury charged Andre Lovett, 19, Roderick Coleman, 20, Tanell Matthews-Vance, 19, Ronald Gonzalez, 19 and Keanu Green, 22. Two underage teenagers were previously charged in Juvenile Court, according to a press release from the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.

Listed below is a timeline of those robberies and arrests:

October 10

Victims, 40 and 19, were robbed and held at gunpoint by Lovett in their driveway near West 100th Street and South Frontage Road in Cleveland. The Cleveland Division of Police responded.

October 18

The victim, 49, was robbed at gunpoint by Coleman, Green, and one juvenile, who were in a stolen Honda in an apartment parking lot near Lee Road and Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. The Cleveland Heights Police Department responded.

October 19

Victims, 37 and 41, were robbed by Lovett, Coleman, Green, and a juvenile at gunpoint in an apartment parking lot near Lee Road and Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. The victim fled and Lovett, Coleman, Green and the juvenile fired shots at the victim. CHPD responded to the scene.

October 21

Green and one juvenile were arrested.

November 4

The victim, 23, was robbed at gunpoint by Lovett, Coleman, Matthews-Vance, and the second juvenile while sitting inside a rental vehicle near West 31st Street and Sackett Avenue in Cleveland. CPD responded to the scene.

Later that evening, the victims, both 45, were robbed at gunpoint in their driveway near Broadview Road and Mayview Road in Cleveland by Lovett, Coleman, Matthews-Vance, and the second juvenile. CPD responded to the scene.

On that same evening, the victim, 21, was robbed at gunpoint by Coleman, Matthews-Vance, and the second juvenile after pulling into his driveway near Clarence Avenue and Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. The Lakewood Police Department responded to the scene.

November 5

The victim, 25, was robbed at gunpoint by Coleman and Matthews-Vance in a driveway near Fulton Road and Keiper Court Street in Cleveland. CPD responded to the scene.

November 8

The victim, 21, was robbed at gunpoint by Lovett near Fillier Street and Front Street in Berea. The Berea Police Department responded to the scene.

November 9

The victim, 46, was robbed at gunpoint in her driveway near Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road in Cleveland by Lovett, Coleman, and Matthews-Vance

Later that evening, the victim, 38, and her passenger, 42, was robbed at gunpoint by Lovett, Coleman, and Matthews-Vance near Fulton Road and Storer Avenue in Cleveland.

On that same evening, the victims, 32 and 31, were robbed at gunpoint by Lovett, Coleman, and Matthews-Vance in their driveway near Brookside Drive and West 63rd Street in Cleveland. They pistol-whipped one of the victims and demanded to go inside their home. CPD responded to the scene.

November 13

The victim, 26, and his backseat passenger, 18, were stopped in traffic on West 98th Street and Madison Avenue in Cleveland where they were robbed at gunpoint by Lovett and Matthews-Vance. CPD responded to the scene.

November 15

Coleman and Matthews-Vance were arrested.

December 19

The victim, 18, was robbed at gunpoint by Lovett and Gonzalez in an apartment parking lot near Northfield Road and Libby Road in Bedford Heights. Lovett and Gonzalez pistol-whipped the victim and one stated, “Blast him.” Bedford Heights Police Department responded to the scene.

December 20

Lovett was arrested by the U.S. Marshals. During his arrest, one of the U.S. Marshals was injured.

January 5

Gonzalez was arrested.

January 7

The second juvenile was arrested.