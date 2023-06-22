*Attached video: Ford recalls 310,000 trucks

(WJW) – About 7.5 million Baby Shark toys are being recalled due to a risk of impalement, lacerations and punctures.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall includes full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

The recalled full-size toys have a hard plastic top and were sold in yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually and in packs of three. They have tracking label information on the bottom that states model number “#25282” and a date code in the date range from DG20190501 through DG20220619.

The recalled mini toys also have a hard plastic top fin and were sold in yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually, in packs of two or three and as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information that states model numbers “#7163,” “#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291” and a date code in the date range from DG2020615 through DG2023525.

According to the CSPC, when using the toys, a child can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark, causing injury.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy.

Zuru is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention, according to the CSPC.

There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

The recalled toys were sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens stores nationwide and on various online websites.

The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023 for between $13 and $15.

The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20.